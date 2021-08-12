Wadena-Deer Creek will again offer online ticketing for the sports seasons.

Tickets for volleyball and football are now available. A new option is the purchase of season tickets and 10 punch passes online. Physical passes will then be available for pick up at either the high school office or the first contest that the purchaser attends.

The prices are as follows:

Adults $5 per game

Visiting students $3 per game

Home students are free

Seniors 62 years old or older from the WDC School District may pick up a free "Golden Pass" at the high school office

Season passes for all sports are $50

10 punch passes are $30

To purchase a pass, use either of the links below and purchase one pass per person from the link. You only need to use one of the links not both for the purchase.

Otherwise, use the link to buy individual tickets for home games.

WDC Volleyball Link: www.vancoevents.com/PNK

WDC Football Link: www.vancoevents.com/PNJ

Winter schedules will be updated soon. Season passes or punch cards are good for winter activities as well.