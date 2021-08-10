You've heard the roar of the engines, now is the time to see for yourselves what the Wadena County Enduro Races are all about at the championship event starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14.

The championship race will consist of the top 10 lap holders, the first and second place drivers from the pre-qualifying races and for the big cars, the top five racers in a consolation race will get to also move to the championship race.

For those coming out to watch, you'll get a chance to watch five races. This includes big-car and small-car races, a big-car consolation race, powder puff race and a pittman race. While the big car race is 40 minutes in either direction, the pittman and powder puff races offer new racers 15 minutes of pedal pushing excitement.

This is the fifth and final race of the year for the Wadena County Ag Society to host. Organizer Justin Berg said there's been strong attendance this year. Racers have been attending from Browns Valley, Fairfax, Bemidji and as far as the Twin Cities to throw some dirt, he said. There's been about 50 cars racing in the enduro this season.

Cheer on the following qualified racers and some you've never seen race before:

Small cars

The top 17 racers in this order include: Logan Wegscheid (295), Chris Erickson(290), Chris Hahn (281), Lee Roggenkamp (263), Colton Moyer (244), Jake Waln (233), Danny Frost (233), Jesse Kern (226), Adrienna Mason (218), Ryan Roiko (212), Matt Jirik (207), Michelle Krotzer (189), Josie Skoblik (183), Sam Frost (171), Sampsen Feela (150), Amanda Roggenkamp (140) and Carter Frost (128). Logan Wegscheid took first in the second and third races of the season.

Big cars

Travis Grangruth (365), Brayden Kleinke (362), Josh Lawson (357), Tyler Schmitz (355), Wesley Snyder (347), Brandon Wegscheid (324), Dylan McManigle (324), Mike WIllis (320), Charlie Wachlin (315), Jonathan Robins (312), Festus Mickelson (298), Tyler Schwartz (293), Andrew Wynn (288), T-Jay Schmitz (268) and Jeromy Sharp (239). Travis Grangruth, Festus Mickelson and Jeromy Sharp all qualified by either taking first or second in two of the last four races.

Tickets for the event are available at the gate or online. Following the event, an appreciation meal and live band will perform to celebrate the close of another great season of racing.