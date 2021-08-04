With participants from 12 years old to 80 and over, the 5K run/walk kicked off the weekend fun at the Sebeka Red Eye River Days. The 30 participants supported the Sebeka and Menahga track team.

Overall results

1st Nicole Oyster 23:29

2nd Roger Meyer 27:09

3rd Lucas Fisher 28:46

4th Tyson Olson 28:50

5th Haylee Sundry 30:20

6th Wayne Isaacson 30:28

7th Heather Anderson 30:54

8th Deb Faysale 31:53

9th Hudson Nelson 32:31

10th Caleb Smith 32:43

11th Aubrey Smith 32:57

12th Griffin Rasmussen 33:07

13th Avery Oyster 33:31

14th Jake Oyster 33:32

15th Natalie Cardini 33:49

16th Katie Smith 34:29

17th Griffin Nelson 37:26

18th Cortney Cardini 38:23

19th Eric Nelson 39:27

20th Heidi Nelson 39:28

21st Janice Hiedeman 40:19

22nd Katie Rasmussen 46:54

23rd Romin Kullerud 47:44

24th Erik Kullerud 47:51

25th Laurel Kullerud 53:08

26th Sloane Kullerud 53:10

27th Jamie Tisdell 57:21

28th Diane Christensen 57:23

29th Melissa Koch 60:41

30th Jerry Miller 65:37