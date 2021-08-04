With participants from 12 years old to 80 and over, the 5K run/walk kicked off the weekend fun at the Sebeka Red Eye River Days. The 30 participants supported the Sebeka and Menahga track team.
Overall results
1st Nicole Oyster 23:29
2nd Roger Meyer 27:09
3rd Lucas Fisher 28:46
4th Tyson Olson 28:50
5th Haylee Sundry 30:20
6th Wayne Isaacson 30:28
7th Heather Anderson 30:54
8th Deb Faysale 31:53
9th Hudson Nelson 32:31
10th Caleb Smith 32:43
11th Aubrey Smith 32:57
12th Griffin Rasmussen 33:07
13th Avery Oyster 33:31
14th Jake Oyster 33:32
15th Natalie Cardini 33:49
16th Katie Smith 34:29
17th Griffin Nelson 37:26
18th Cortney Cardini 38:23
19th Eric Nelson 39:27
20th Heidi Nelson 39:28
21st Janice Hiedeman 40:19
22nd Katie Rasmussen 46:54
23rd Romin Kullerud 47:44
24th Erik Kullerud 47:51
25th Laurel Kullerud 53:08
26th Sloane Kullerud 53:10
27th Jamie Tisdell 57:21
28th Diane Christensen 57:23
29th Melissa Koch 60:41
30th Jerry Miller 65:37