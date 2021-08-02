SACRED HEART — With a third place finish at the Division II Sr. American Legion State Tournament, Wadena comes home with what's believed to be their top finish in their history.

They got there after a win over Luverne on Friday, a loss to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Saturday and a win over Roseau on Sunday.

It was the Atwater game that the boys found themselves against a very capable pitcher and hitter named Josh Kingery. Kingery is a Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for 2020-2021. The left-hander held off any scoring and finished off WDC 10-0.

"We ran into a one-man wrecking machine," Coach Justin Dykhoff said of Kingery. He not only was hard to hit, but Kingery hit three home runs and accounted for seven of the 10 runs.

That's about all that needs to be said about that game.

Heading into the third place game against Roseau, WDC did well on ending their season with a 15-1 win. The heavy scoring came thanks to home runs from Connor Davis and Zach Shaw. Shaw's homer happened to be a grand slam.

Roseau managed a run in the fourth inning, but WDC answered with nine runs in the sixth.

Lleyten Pettit was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings. Tony Kreklau closed and made for a fine finish for the Wadena team.

"It was a good way to finish off a memorable year," Dykhoff said. It was an impressive finish for Dykhoff's first year as a Legion coach, thanks to the backing of a well prepared team. They finished the season 18-5.

Dykhoff believes if not for that left-hander, WDC would have come away champs and be on their way to the regional tournament.