Spread throughout Sunnybrook Park, the first of its kind bash hosting disc golfers from Minnesota and North Dakota had 55 competitors.

"We feel the event went really well," said Brett Burch, assistant tournament director. He is also the owner and operator of Big Cat Disc Golf in Ottertail. "There was a good variety of players from around Northern Minnesota and a good variety of ages as well that got to test the temporary layout out there."

The event included professionals and amateurs in a temporary 18-hole layout with water hazards, tree shots, and open shots. Burch said the layout was mostly enjoyed with some challenging aspects for others. The unique sight also brought a small handful of spectators from the campground to watch the competitors.

"There's a lot of capabilities in the park," Burch said. "It was mentioned a few times that they liked that the whole side of the park is used." The nine-hole layout permanently in the park is on the south side.

The directors hope to make the tournament an annual event and look forward to working with the city and filling all the competitor slots. Plus, when the tournament returns next year, you might just find it named the Sunnybrook Splash with all the discs that landed in the creek.

The full results are available on the Professional Disc Golf Association website.