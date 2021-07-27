After a morning thunderstorm show that brought welcome rain, 52 runners ran along the damp trails in the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K.
While there were about half as many runners as previous years, the amount was still good, according to Deer Creek Fire Department event organizers. Kenny Miller and Norah Froslee kept strong on the path as the top male and female finishers. Miller finished with a time of 17:51 and Froslee at 23:12.
Kenny Miller kicks off in the lead at the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K on July 24, 2021. He finished first with a time of 17:51.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
As the first place female finisher and eighth overall, Norah Froslee of Vining sprints to the finish at the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K on July 24, 2021. She finished with a time of 23:12.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
As the second and third overall and male top finishers, Brady Rach finished at 18:21 and Andrew Hay at 19:48.
Tanya Collins and Kendra Miller came shortly after Froslee as the second and third top women finishers with times of 24:03 and 24:22, respectively.
There were no participants for the 10K.
You can view the results on webscorer.com by searching "DCFD Smokin’ Hot 5k 2021."
Andrew Hay completes the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K with a time of 19:48 on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Amber Collins finishes the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K race with a time of 24:46 on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Amanda Snyder finishes in the shade of the trail at the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The family pair of Hank and Chelsa Goldberg finish strong at the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
David Kloss celebrates his finish at the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal