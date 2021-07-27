After a morning thunderstorm show that brought welcome rain, 52 runners ran along the damp trails in the Deer Creek Smokin' Hot 5K.

While there were about half as many runners as previous years, the amount was still good, according to Deer Creek Fire Department event organizers. Kenny Miller and Norah Froslee kept strong on the path as the top male and female finishers. Miller finished with a time of 17:51 and Froslee at 23:12.

As the second and third overall and male top finishers, Brady Rach finished at 18:21 and Andrew Hay at 19:48.

Tanya Collins and Kendra Miller came shortly after Froslee as the second and third top women finishers with times of 24:03 and 24:22, respectively.

There were no participants for the 10K.

You can view the results on webscorer.com by searching "DCFD Smokin’ Hot 5k 2021."