The Wadena-Deer Creek fishing team had its first event in the Heart O' Lakes Fishing League June 10 on Big Pine Lake. The team took four of the top eight spots in the event.

Boat captain Ross Zieglmeier and student anglers Logan Grangruth and Jacob Plautz caught a mix of walleyes and crappies to place first in the event. Ella Wegscheid, Matthew Wegscheid, and boat captain Bryan Wescheid took third place with a combination of crappies, walleye, and northern pike.

Greg Malone, Cooper Damlo, and Isaac Heppner took sixth place, and Brandy Folkestad and David Folkestad took 7th. Lance Kaufman and Grant Nelson just missed the top 8, as did Eric Benson and Willie Osberg, who found some crappies.

The event included 37 boats from four different schools.