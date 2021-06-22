Two members of the Central Minnesota Boxing team (the Wadena Golden Gloves team) won their matches at the Golden Gloves boxing matches held at the Perham Area Community Center June 12.

Matt Umland was named the 2021 Region IV Golden Gloves 152-pound champion. His brother, Adam Umland, defeated Michael Sumner from Red Lake Boxing in a 16-year-old super heavyweight co-main event matchup.

The victory means Matt Umland advances to the Uppermidwest Championship to compete for the 152-pound Uppermidwest title in Cass Lake July 16-17. Adam Umland advances to the state Silver Gloves Championship for the state junior super heavyweight title in Bemidji July 24-25.

In the men's division, in addition to Matt Umland's victory, Daveone Olive of St. Cloud Golden Gloves won the 165-pound match and Antonio Varney of Red Lake Boxing Club won the 178-pound match. Luna Snow of St. Cloud Golden Gloves won the 141-pound match. All champions advance to the Uppermidwest Championship July 16-17 in Cass Lake, according to coach Jeremy Umland.