Wadena-Deer Creek will be one of the host sites for the Section 8AA baseball playoffs as well as sub-section track and field beginning Tuesday, June 1.
Tuesday, June 1
Section Baseball - home first round game at 5 p.m. in Wadena vs Otter Tail Central
Softball playoffs - 5 p.m. at Perham
Thursday, June 3
Sub-section track and field - Field events at 2:30 p.m. Track events at 4 p.m. in Wadena. Tickets $8.
Section Baseball - 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Wadena and Deer Creek
Tuesday, June 8
Section Baseball - 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Wadena and Deer Creek
Thursday, June 10
Section Baseball - Noon and 2 p.m. at Deer Creek