Wadena-Deer Creek will be one of the host sites for the Section 8AA baseball playoffs as well as sub-section track and field beginning Tuesday, June 1.

Tuesday, June 1

Section Baseball - home first round game at 5 p.m. in Wadena vs Otter Tail Central

Softball playoffs - 5 p.m. at Perham

Thursday, June 3

Sub-section track and field - Field events at 2:30 p.m. Track events at 4 p.m. in Wadena. Tickets $8.

Section Baseball - 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Wadena and Deer Creek

Tuesday, June 8

Section Baseball - 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Wadena and Deer Creek

Thursday, June 10

Section Baseball - Noon and 2 p.m. at Deer Creek