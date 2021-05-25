Softball

  • Thursday, May 27, at 4 p.m. vs Park Rapids Area

  • Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. vs Otter Tail Central

Baseball

  • Thursday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. at Perham

Boys Golf

  • Thursday, May 27, at 3 p.m. at The Vintage-Staples