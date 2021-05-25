0
Schedule for May 27
Written By:
Staff report
|
11:44 am, May 25, 2021
×
Softball
Thursday, May 27, at 4 p.m. vs Park Rapids Area
Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. vs Otter Tail Central
Baseball
Thursday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. at Perham
Boys Golf
Thursday, May 27, at 3 p.m. at The Vintage-Staples
ALL-ACCESS
