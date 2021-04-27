Softball

  • Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at Battle Lake (doubleheader)

  • Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m. vs Pillager (doubleheader)
  • Tuesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. vs New York Mills (doubleheader)
  • Friday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Perham

Baseball

  • Tuesday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. vs Otter Tail Central

  • Thursday, April 29, at 4:30 p.m. vs Menahga
  • Friday, April 30, at 4:30 p.m. at Pillager
  • Tuesday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. at New York Mills
  • Thursday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m. vs Pequot Lakes
  • Friday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Parkers Prairie

Track and Field

  • Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at Park Rapids

  • Thursday, April 29, at 4 p.m. vs Multiple Schools
  • Tuesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at Perham
  • Thursday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at Pillager

Boys Golf

  • Tuesday, April 27, at 3 p.m. at Pine River-Backus (The Preserve)
  • Saturday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. at The Vintage-Staples
  • Tuesday, May 4, at 3 p.m. vs Staples-Motley at WhiteTail Run Golf Course
  • Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m. at Headwaters Country Club (Park Rapids)

Girls Golf

  • Tuesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at Maddens Resort
  • Thursday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at Vintage Golf Course (Staples-Motley)