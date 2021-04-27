Softball
- Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at Battle Lake (doubleheader)
- Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m. vs Pillager (doubleheader)
- Tuesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. vs New York Mills (doubleheader)
- Friday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Perham
Baseball
- Tuesday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m. vs Otter Tail Central
- Thursday, April 29, at 4:30 p.m. vs Menahga
- Friday, April 30, at 4:30 p.m. at Pillager
- Tuesday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. at New York Mills
- Thursday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m. vs Pequot Lakes
- Friday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Parkers Prairie
Track and Field
- Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at Park Rapids
- Thursday, April 29, at 4 p.m. vs Multiple Schools
- Tuesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at Perham
- Thursday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at Pillager
Boys Golf
- Tuesday, April 27, at 3 p.m. at Pine River-Backus (The Preserve)
- Saturday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. at The Vintage-Staples
- Tuesday, May 4, at 3 p.m. vs Staples-Motley at WhiteTail Run Golf Course
- Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m. at Headwaters Country Club (Park Rapids)
Girls Golf