Wadena-Deer Creek has canceled or postponed its sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.

The track meet scheduled at Battle Lake has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The softball doubleheader against Sebeka in Wadena has been rescheduled to May 25 at 4 p.m.

The baseball doubleheader at Sebeka has been rescheduled to Monday, April 26, at 4 p.m.