Wadena-Deer Creek has set its guidelines for the 2021 spring sports season. Student athletes, coaches, and fans will continue to follow guidelines set forth by the Minnesota State High School League, including masking and social distancing, and WDC is also requiring spectators to sign up for free tickets for each event.

Even though events are outside, fans will still be required to wear masks at all times. Social distancing regulations also remain in place, so spectators are encouraged to sit with their households and spread out from others.

Additionally, fans will not be allowed to interact with the athletes before, during, or after the events. Fans are asked to exit the facilities as soon as possible after the events, according to Activities Director Norm Gallant. And while some of the protocols may cause inconveniences or seem unnecessary, Gallant said, "because of what we have been doing, for the most part, we have avoided major changes to our schedules and kids have been able to play this fall and winter.

"By following these rules, we are increasing the chances of our athletes being able to compete in all of their contests," he added.

Another requirement in place for home games is that fans must sign up for tickets using the Vanco ticketing app that was also used this winter. Spectators will have to acquire a free ticket through the app by 4 p.m. on the date of each event. This applies to all sports levels, junior high through varsity. Signing up for tickets allows for contact tracing if an issue arises. There is also one difference in this process from the winter season.

"Unlike the winter, you can acquire a ticket for any of the events starting now," Gallant said. "If you know you will be at every home game, by all means, acquire all of your tickets at once."

The spectator limit at each event is 250 people. Because the events are held outdoors, streaming will not be available at the moment for softball or baseball games. A camera system was recently set up at the football stadium as part of the streaming package the school purchased earlier this year, so some home track events may be streamed. "I am not sure exactly how it will work for track, but we will try," Gallant said.

The links below allow fans to acquire tickets for each sport and level:

Softball

Junior High: https://www.vancoevents.com/MTN

JV/Varsity: https://www.vancoevents.com/MTR

Baseball

Junior High: https://www.vancoevents.com/MUO

JV/Varsity: https://www.vancoevents.com/MUM

Track and Field

Junior High: https://www.vancoevents.com/MUK

Varsity: https://www.vancoevents.com/MUJ