Wadena-Deer Creek’s softball game and track and field meet scheduled for Thursday, April 8, have been postponed due to weather.

The softball game at Menahga has not been rescheduled as of now; the make up is to be determined. The team will practice indoors after school.

The track and field meet at Battle Lake has been tentatively rescheduled to April 20. Practice will be held after school in the main gym and walking track.

Baseball practice has been moved indoors, and golf practice has been canceled for the day.