The Wadena-Deer Creek dance team kicked off the Section 4A competition Saturday, Feb. 27, performing first in the high kick category. After all 13 teams had competed, WDC ended up in tenth place, earning 258 of a possible 500 judges points.

Earning the top three spots in the competition were Bagley with a score of 358, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with a score of 317, and Aitkin with a score of 317. Judges points are earned in the following categories: kicks, including kick technique and kick height; choreography, which looks at creativity and the visual effectiveness of the routine; difficulty of routine choreography, formations and transitions, and kicks; execution, which includes placement, control, and accuracy; and the overall routine effectiveness.

One of the bigger changes in dance caused by COVID is that all dancers are required to wear masks when they perform. In the past, facial expressions have been important in dance, so that is a change to which all teams have had to adapt, according to coach Beth Motschenbacher.

WDC scored highest in the choreography category, followed by routine effectiveness and difficulty. While the season has ended for the Wolverines this year, the team will look to improve upon their score and place higher next year.