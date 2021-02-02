Wadena-Deer Creek has changed its ticketing and collection of information processes for home events in an effort to streamline these processes and provide families with more flexibility regarding who comes for each student-athlete. The school has selected Vanco online ticketing system for all home events.

Coaches will send a link to the parent group of their teams that will direct them to the ticketing site. Spectators then “purchase” their free tickets this year, as well as provide their names and phone numbers for the purposes of COVID contact tracing. Attendees can either print out or show their tickets on their phone when they get to the event.

The online ticketing system allows spectators to purchase tickets two days before the event until noon the day of the event. There is still a limitation of two spectators per participant, but there are additional slots for siblings grade 6 and under. As restrictions loosen, the school plans to open more seats for spectators. The hope is to eventually open the system to students and the general public.

This online ticketing system will continue to be used next year, allowing people to purchase season tickets or single game tickets online prior to events.