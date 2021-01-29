Despite a late push in the third period, Wadena-Deer Creek was unable to overcome Detroit Lakes in the boys hockey game, losing 3-2 on Thursday, Jan. 28, in Wadena.

Detroit Lakes jumped out to an early lead on a power play goal by junior Beau Boehne in the first period. The Lakers added to the lead in the second period with a goal by freshman Breck Winter before Wadena got on the board. Sophomore MJ Lunde scored with assists by sophomore Connor Davis and senior Wyatt Murray.

In the third period, Boehne scored his second goal of the night for the Lakers. The Wolverines’ Murray scored an even strength goal with an assist by senior John Oberg with a little more than three minutes left in the game.

A tripping call to Boehne with 59-seconds left in the game allowed the Wolverines to pull junior goalie Josh Dykhoff with an offensive draw, but the six-on-four power play was unable to notch the tying goal.

Detroit Lakes outshot Wadena 29-11. Dykhoff stopped 26 Laker shots; junior Elijah Blow made nine saves against the Wolverines.

WDC dropped to 1-3 for the season. Their next game is at Fergus Falls Saturday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m.

Detroit Lakes 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

DL 1 1 1 - 3

WDC 0 1 1 - 2

DL - Beau Boehne (PP) (Jordan Fields)

DL - Breck Winter (Ben Hines, Levi Gross)

WDC - MJ Lunde (Connor Davis, Wyatt Murray)

DL - Beau Boehne (Spencer Bergman, Jacob Thomas)

WDC - Wyatt Murray (John Oberg)



