The Wadena-Deer Creek dance team danced their way into a sixth-place finish Saturday, Jan. 23, in Hawley.

The group went up against nine other teams in the performance with Frazee, Bagley and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton rounding out the top three. The WDC junior varsity team took third overall.

Coach Beth Motschenbacher said the team's first competition was a good chance to better understand the scoring and areas they can improve.

"We started strong but lack of endurance played a strong part in not finishing as strong," Motschenbacher said.

The team looks to improve their kick height and sharpness. Motschenbacher said the team showed strength in choreography and dedication.

The team's next contest will be Saturday, Jan. 30, in Pelican Rapids.