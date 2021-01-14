Wrestling

The Wadena-Deer Creek triangular with Border West and Mahnomen Waubun for Jan. 14 has been rescheduled to Saturday with a noon start.

The schedule will be as follows:

WDC vs. Border West at noon

Border West vs. Mahnomen/Waubun at 1:15 p.m.

WDC vs. Mahnomen/Waubun at 2:30 p.m.

This is due to school cancellations in the Border West District.

Hockey

The WDC boys hockey game scheduled for tonight (Thursday, Jan. 14) is rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 16. JV will start at 5:15 p.m., Varsity 7:30 p.m. in Sauk Centre.

Tickets purchased will be honored that night, according to WDC athletic director Norman Gallant.

If parents are unable to go, email Gallant at ngallant@wdc2155.k12.mn.us and he will send a list to Sauk Centre for a refund.

Girls basketball

WDC girls basketball at Pillager will be moved to Friday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. (JV) and 7:30 p.m. (varsity).