Wadena-Deer Creek released a policy Monday, Jan. 11, following recommendations of the Minnesota State High School League for spectators at its winter events including: wrestling, boys and girls basketball, boys hockey, and dance.

This guidance specifies two spectators per participant, and participants include players, coaches, and managers. Here's an in-depth look at the policy:

Student athletes will provide their coach with four names of potential spectators for events. The list will include the person’s name and email or telephone number. The list will be made available to the ticket taker at each event. Only two of the four on the list will be admitted to each event. It is up to the student and their spectators to arrange which two for each event. This list will also be shared with the home team during travel. This point brought a question quickly on social media asking if the list of four was able to change. Athletic director Norm Gallant confirmed that with proper notification, a phone call or email, a change could be made to the list. The guideline was put in place in order to keep the changes manageable across five sports and hundreds of athletes, coaching staff and managers.

"If a student needs a change, I’ll always help them, of course," Gallant said in a Facebook response. "We have to have a list ahead of time to go from. We can highlight the 2 that come for each student." Wadena-Deer Creek will not charge admission at any home events this winter. Charging for events will be at the discretion of each home site, fans may be charged at away games or be subject to different restrictions. Spectators will be allowed to only stay for the level at which their student athlete participates. If a student plays at more than one level (example; JV and Varsity) those spectators will be allowed to stay for both levels. All Spectators must wear masks at all times and must social distance in the stands. Households are allowed to sit together. Maintain 6 feet between households. Bleachers will be marked. Spectators must exit the gym and school as quickly as possible after events. Spectators are not to interact with participants on the gym floor or in the building. The Gym will be cleared between levels. Home wrestling triangulars will have WDC wrestle in the first and third duals of the night. Home spectators will have to leave the building when WDC is not wrestling. Admission times will be as follows: First dual: 4:30-5 p.m.; Second Dual: 5:45-6:15 p.m.; Third Dual 7-7:30 p.m. Entry time for basketball are as follows: Junior High, 7th Grade Game 4-4:30 p.m., 8th Grade Game 5-5:30 p.m., C Team 4:30-5:15 p.m.. JV: 5:45-6:15 p.m., Varsity 7-7:45 p.m. Entry Time for Boys Hockey will be JV 4:30-5:15, Varsity 6:45-7:30

*Policy is subject to change based on recommendations from the MSHSL and experience. Changes will be communicated.