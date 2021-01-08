When in-person practices were able to resume Monday, Jan. 4, head coach Beth Motschenbacher recalls running across the parking lot shouting with excitement that she would get to work with her team in the same room.

"It's been a while," Motschenbacher said Thursday evening, while her team went through steps together.

Motschenbacher said the team is adjusting well to the changes they are being asked to make. Costumes are part of the routine so wearing a mask is just brought into the mix. They were able to meet briefly in person in November but have since been meeting by Zoom, each learning the steps in the dance routines. The fun of doing it all as a team has begun.

Beth did not coach last year but she said the team did very well considering they are a smaller group in an otherwise tough field of competitors.

"I think this year with the dedication, the commitment, the strength of the choreography, and I think that COVID actually made them stronger," Motchenbacher said. It's a theme seen across the teams this winter. They each are excited to start their seasons as just weeks ago, there was still doubt that any season would exist.

"They got a taste of what it would be like to not have a season," she said. "I think it helped us."

Wadena has sections at home that will be quite a job as many teams will be coming through the school with heavy cleaning after each one.

Motschenbacher describes the group as hard workers that are willing to be flexible in order to find success together.