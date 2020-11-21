The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines capped their season off on Friday with a win against the Menahga Braves.

WDC took the lead early from the Braves coming out strong from the beginning. They took the first two sets 25-14, 25-19. The Braves came back in the third to win it and force a fourth set. They took the third 25-14. But, WDC came back strong in the fourth to seal the game 25-13.

Prior to Friday’s matchup against the Braves the Wolverines were coming off of a clean sweep of Pillager on Thursday. The Wolverines took the game in three sets 25-22, 25-10 and 25-15.

On Thursday night, Maddie Carsten led the Wolverine offensive with 23 kills. She also led WDC in digs with nine. Montana Carsten led the Wolverines going 20 for 21.

Friday's win brought the Wolverines to 8-1 for the season.

Thursday Nov. 19

WDC vs. Pillager WDC wins 3-0 game scores: 25-22, 25-10, 25-15

STATS

Kills - Maddie Carsten-23, Lauryn Gravelle-6, Katelyn Gardner-5, Summer Pettit-3, Emily Lepinski-2, Addy Gravelle-1

Digs - Maddie Carsten-9, Ashley Lepinski-8, Katrina Moench-7, Montana Carsten-5, Summer Pettit-3, Lauryn Gravelle-2,

Emily Lepinski-1, Katelyn Gardner-1

Serving - Montana Carsten-20 for 21 with 2 aces, Katrina Moench-5 for 5 with an ace, Summer Pettit-6 for 6, Maddie Carsten-14 for 15 with 4 aces

Ashley Lepinski-12 for 13 with 2 aces, Addy Gravelle-9 for 11

Blocks - Lauryn Gravelle-1, Katelyn Garner-1, Summer Pettit-1

Setting Assists-Addy Gravelle-35









