Due to COVID-19 concerns Wadena-Deer Creek made more changes to its Varsity, JV and C squad volleyball schedule for the following week.

The announcement came from WDC athletic director Norman Gallant on Wednesday. Below are the schedule changes taking place starting Nov. 5 and going into next week.

The Nov. 5 matchup against Sebeka at home has been rescheduled. It will now take place on Nov. 24.

The Wolverines’ matchup in Henning on Nov. 10 has been cancelled

WDC’s game against Verndale originally scheduled for Nov. 12 has also been cancelled.

The next match up for the Wolverines will be against Menahga on Monday Nov. 16 at WDC.



