Due to COVID-19 concerns Wadena-Deer Creek made more changes to its Varsity, JV and C squad volleyball schedule for the following week.

The announcement came from WDC athletic director Norman Gallant on Wednesday. Below are the schedule changes taking place starting Nov. 5 and going into next week.

  • The Nov. 5 matchup against Sebeka at home has been rescheduled. It will now take place on Nov. 24.

  • The Wolverines’ matchup in Henning on Nov. 10 has been cancelled

  • WDC’s game against Verndale originally scheduled for Nov. 12 has also been cancelled.

The next match up for the Wolverines will be against Menahga on Monday Nov. 16 at WDC.