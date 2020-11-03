There have been three changes made to the Wadena-Deer Creek athletic schedule this week.

WDC Athletic Director Norman Gallant said that the changes have come about due to the ever changing COVID-19 situation in our region and how the virus has been affecting other schools.

Bertha Hewitt school released a statement on their website that all of its high school students would be moving to a distance learning model as of Oct. 30. New York Mills made a similar decision on Nov. 1. Its Facebook post to the school community stated that the school’s most recent positive case involved 5% of the high school student body after the appropriate contact tracing was done.

“The changes are all due to COVID situations at other schools,” Gallant said. “Things are changing very quickly right now in our area.”

Below are the changes made to this week’s athletic schedule. This information will be updated as more changes are made.