WDC took the first set 25-19. But, Sebeka came back strong to tie things up with the Wolverines. The Trojans came back in the second set winning 25-18. Set three was back and forth until WDC completed a strong run near the end. They sealed the game in set four. This brings the Wolverines’ season record to 5-1.

Maddie Carsten led the Wolverines in kills. She tallied 22 kills for the WDC offense. Ashley Lepinski collected 23 digs closely followed by Carsten who had 20. Summer Pettit led the defense with three blocks for the Wolverines. In serving, Addy Gravelle went 15 for 14 with an ace. Lepinski went 13 for 13, Pettit went 17 for 17.

Lily Helland led the Trojans on the defensive with 16 digs and two aces served. As for offense, Jolee Lillquist had 9 kills, 12 digs and two aces served. . Maci Lake led the Trojans in blocks.

Next up is a matchup against Menahga for the Wolverines. The game will take place on Nov. 2.

WDC vs. Sebeka WDC wins 3-1

Game scores: 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16

STATS

Kills - Maddie Carsten-22, Emily Lepinski-10, Katelyn Gardner-6, Kaylin Lupkes-3, Summer Pettit-2

Digs - Ashley Lepinski-23, Maddie Carsten-20, Katrina Moench-6, Montana Carsten-6, Addy Gravelle-3, Katelyn Gardner-2, Emily Lepinski-2, Kaylin Lupkes-1, Summer Pettit-1

Serving - Addy Gravelle-15 for 14 with an ace, Ashley Lepinski-13 for 13, Summer Pettit-17 for 17 with 2 aces, Montana Carsten-12 for 13 with an ace, Katrina Moench-17 for 19 with 2 aces, Maddie Carsten-11 for 14 with 3 aces

Blocks - Summer Pettit-3, Katelyn Gardner-1, Addy Gravelle-1, Maddie Carsten-1

Setting Assists - Addy Gravelle-42

Record - 5-1