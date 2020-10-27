Head coach Sue Volkmann said that Friday’s game was challenging for her team but that overall she thought their adjustments helped them bring up the pace during the game.

“I feel we responded very well to the challenge,” Volkmann said. “We were missing 3 players and throughout the game we were moving players around to fit the game plan of Mills.”

NYM found the advantage early, winning the first set 25-16. The Wolverines won the next set 25-22. Both teams were fighting to get ahead and NYM picked up the third set giving them a 2-1 advantage. But, the Wolverines found their groove and picked up the last two sets giving them the win.

“Once we picked up the intensity on our side of the floor we played much better,” Volkmann said. “We have a lot of new and young kids on the varsity team this year so this was great to see.”

Volkmann said that she felt as if the teams were pretty evenly set. That they were both having to adjust their game plans and play for the circumstances surrounding them. Missing players and having team members who missed practice time made the circumstances unideal for the Wolverines.

“I believe both of us were missing players so we both were adjusting on the fly,” Volkmann said. “Give the kids on both teams credit for making do with what each day may bring; these kids just want to play the game.”

Looking ahead for the Wolverines will be a match up against Pillager on Tuesday Oct. 27.

Volkmann said that her team will be struggling as they have players coming back who have not gotten on the floor in nearly two weeks. She is aware that her team is in the same boat as a lot around the area. But, she hopes that the Wolverines can continue to adjust going forward with all of the ever changing circumstances.

WDC vs. New York Mills WDC wins 3-2 Game scores: 16-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11, 15-11





STATS

Kills - Maddie Carsten-17, Kayla Kircher-8, Katelyn Gardner-7, Lauryn Gravelle-6, Summer Pettit-3, Kaylin Lupkes-2, Emily Lepinski-1

Digs - Maddie Carsten-24, Ashley Lepinski-19, Summer Pettit-9, Katrina Moench-8, Kaylin Lupkes-8, Kayla Kircher-8, Katelyn Gardner-4, Lauryn Gravelle-2

Serving - Maddie Carsten-16 for 16 with 5 aces, Kaylin Lupkes-10 for 10 with an ace, Kayla Kircher 9 for 9, Lauryn Gravelle-6 for 7, Ashley Lepinski-14 for 17 with an ace, Summer Pettit - 20 for 20 with 4 aces, Katrina Moench-16 for 17

Blocks - Lauryn Gravelle-4, Madison Carsten-2, Katelyn Gardner-2, Summer Pettit-2

Setting Assists - Summer Pettit-31



