The Wolverines took a 3-0 win against the Verndale Pirates on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The three matches were won by a score of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-20. Madison Carsten led the team in Tuesday’s game with 17 kills and 12 digs.

Next up for the Wolverines are a matchup against the New York Mills Eagles on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The game that was originally scheduled for Thursday Oct. 22 was rescheduled due to the snowfall the area received on Thursday.

STATS

Kills - Madison Carsten-17, Lauryn Gravelle-6, Katelyn Gardner-5, Emily Lepinski-4, Summer Pettit-3, Grace Gallant-1

Digs - Madison Carsten-12, Ashley Lepinski-10, Summer Pettit-6, Katrina Moench-5, Lauryn Gravelle-3, Kaylin Lupkes-1

Serving - Summer Pettit-20 for 20 with 4 aces, Kaylin Lupkes-7 for 8, Madison Carsten-9 for 11 with 3 aces, Katrina Moench-11 for 13 with 2 aces, Lauryn Gravelle-5 for 7 with an ace, 9 for 12 with an ace

Blocks - Lauren Gravelle-3, Katelyn Gardner-2, Madison Carsten-1

Set Assists - Summer Pettit-26

Record - 2-1