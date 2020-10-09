It started with a simple phone call about six years ago. At that time, I was the Sports Director at a radio station in Grand Rapids, Minn., and I received a job offer to come to the Perham Focus from then editor Marie Johnson. After about a day or two, I decided to make the move to Perham, thinking it would be a good stepping stone inside Forum Communications, with the opportunity to potentially move up in the company.

However, I quickly realized the Lakes Area was the place for me. As I write this, it is time for me to say goodbye to the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. I will still be around the area and get to continue to build upon many of the great relationships I have made during my time here as I have recently accepted a job with the Perham School District to become the new Community Relations Director.

I know I will miss, and I appreciate all the people I have gotten to work with throughout my six years with Forum Communications Company. I have had the opportunity to meet and build a lot of great relationships with several of my current and past colleagues. There are too many people to list but thank you to everyone that has helped me develop and grow during my time at the Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal.

About 20 weeks ago, Robert Williams and myself started a new podcast which was a lot of fun to work on and during the final podcast he asked me an interesting question, what events stand out to you? While pondering that question, I couldn’t think of just one event. There have been many great stories and events over the past six years that I couldn’t narrow down. I’ve enjoyed sharing those stories with our great readers throughout the years.

It’s been a great time and thank you for letting me share those stories. I look forward to maintaining and building on those relationships and friendships in my new job and can’t wait to see everyone out at many of the great events that this area has to offer.



