The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball opener against Menahga has been canceled. The two teams were scheduled to start the season on Oct. 8.

The game will not be rescheduled. Volleyball players will practice as usual instead in Wadena.

The Wolverines will now open the season on Oct. 12 when they take on Bertha-Hewitt at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek High School gymnasium.