The Minnesota State High School League, in a special meeting of the board of directors on Monday, voted to move football and volleyball back to the fall.

On Aug. 4, the league moved football and volleyball to a spring season amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the board voted 14-4 to have volleyball in the fall. Football passed 15-3.

Football will start Sept. 28 with six regular-season games with a postseason format to be determined. The postseason, expected to be discussed at an Oct. 1 meeting, would end by Nov. 28.

Wadena-Deer Creek Activities Director Norm Gallant made the announcement to the school with an excited Kyle Petermeier in his office. Petermeier is in his second season as the head coach of the Wolverines.

Gallant said Wadena-Deer Creek supports the MSHSL and its decisions.

"There are many questions regarding what the seasons will look like as far as schedules and levels of play, if spectators will be allowed and what a potential postseason may look like," Gallant said. "These are all questions we have too and we will await further information from the league."

He added Wadena-Deer Creek will follow guidance from the MSHSL and other entities while giving the student the best ant safest experience they can have.

This timeline would mean the first games would be played the weekend of Oct. 9-10. The postseason format could be unique in that it's expected to be localized.

Volleyball will start Sept. 28 with 10 days of preseason practice. The first competition will take place Oct. 8, with an 11-week, 14-dual season.

Based on Minnesota Department of Health recommendations, fall volleyball will have no fans. Football will allow 250 people total.

The MSHSL sent out surveys last week to league members. Of the 394 responses, 76 percent of MSHSL members said they wanted fall volleyball and 80 percent said they wanted fall football.

The MSHSL will discuss winter sports at the next scheduled board meeting, Oct. 1.

Minnesota was one of the few remaining states in the region to not be playing high school football this fall. North Dakota and South Dakota are about a month into the season, while Wisconsin and Michigan are also holding fall football seasons. Illinois doesn't currently plan to play fall football.

Section tournament information for the original four fall sports was released by the league after the football and volleyball decisions. Playoff dates are: Boys and girls soccer Oct. 12-24; Girls swim/dive Oct. 19; Girls tennis Oct. 5-17; Girls and boys cross country, the week of Oct. 12.

Jason Groth from the Wadena Pioneer Journal contributed to this report.

