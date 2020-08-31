Area golfers and supporters of the Wadena-Deer Creek Schools took to the golf course for Wolverine Day at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena on Aug. 29.

The event drew 60 golfers to the course overall in support of the Wolverines. The scramble format tournament was captured by a group of Wadena-Deer Creek alumnus. The team of Gabi Ross, Henry Fitzsimmons, Thomas Quincer and Noah Ross captured top honors when they fired a 15-under par, 57 for first place. The team won bragging rights and $1000, along with a trophy for the win.

The sixth place prize was awarded to Keith Ferris, Kyle Dykhoff, Terry Tumberg and Nick Grabe. The rear of the pack prize went to the team of Mike Ortmann, Lisa Weniger, Emma Weniger and Ken Nelson.

Patty Berg, Nick Grabe, Ed Sugg, Nate Korkowski, Lester Breitling, COry Carr, Doug Brueske and Kyle Dykhoff each won gif cards during the event.