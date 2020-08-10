Spectators filed in for two nights of Rodeo entertainment at the Wadena County Fairgrounds when the Wojo Rodeo brought its show to the grandstand on Aug. 7 and 8.

The Wadena County Fairgrounds administered several Minnesota Department of Health regulations and made changes prior to the event to their COVID-19 pandemic preparedness plan.

The results of the rodeo event were cumulative total of both days. The rodeo event featured several of your traditional rodeo competitions such as bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Cody Pitzen and Mason Okke finished with a run of 5.95 seconds to win the team roping competition. Sam Bell and Charlie Lokken came in second at 6.85 seconds, followed by Dalton Wells and Alan Oberfell with a time of 7.46 seconds for third. Marshall Larson and Keith Larson came in fourth place at 7.98, while Kyle Wilson and Pitzen were fifth at 11.08 seconds.

Jason Cole captured top honors in the saddle bronc competition when he finished with a score of 73. Sam Bell claimed the second and third spots with rides of 72 and 71, respectively. Jason Cole was fourth with a 70 point ride and in fifth was Tanner Lesch with a ride of 66.

Motley's Annie Roggenkamp finished with a run of 13.944 to win the junior barrel racing competition. She was followed by Chloee Fause with a time of 14.228 and Trent Haugen with a time of 14.320. Bree Vollar came in fourth and Ana Engen was fifth at 14.596 and 15.608, respectively.

Pelican Rapids' Jeanie Berns won the barrel racing event. She finished with the top run of 12.951. Ashley Zink came in second place at 13.266, while Emmalee Hoover was third at 13.580 and in fourth was Kelly Haberer at 13.588. Sierra Hoss finished in fifth place at 13.651.

Laura Hamilton set the field with a quick run in the breakaway roping competition. She finished first with a 2.09 second run. Lane Spencer was second at 2.53 and Ingrid Grothmann came in third at 2.54. Kristen Pitzen followed at 2.92 for fourth and Ella Larson was fifth at 3.21.

Parkers Prairie's Nolan Hart won the steer wrestling competition when he was able to bring the steer to the ground in 5.62 seconds. Oberfell came in second at 5.88, while Kyle Wilson followed in third at 6.09. Tate Promersberger was fourth at 6.75 and in fifth was Max Okke at 11.61.

Wilson earned top honors in the calf roping competition. He finished with a time of 14.49. Dalton Wells was second at 32.68, followed by Promersberger at 33.01.

Cody Cole captured the top two spots in the bareback competition with scores of 72 and 70, while Brent Hoyt was third and fourth with scores of 68 and 65. Hunter Ziska rounded out the top five with a 64 point ride.

Andrew Porter won the junior bull riding competition with a 59-point ride. Colton Dorweiler came in second with 57 points, while Wyatt Haven was third with 44 points and Grant Halderson came in fourth at 32.

Gareth Spears earned top honors in the bull riding event. He was able to stay on and pick up a 70-point ride. Wells was second with 69 points and Eric Schueler came in third with a score of 69 as well. Owen Carlson was fourth with a score of 53.