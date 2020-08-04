There will be fall prep sports in Minnesota. But two of the biggest sports will be on the sidelines until early 2021.

During the Minnesota State High School League's board of directors meeting Tuesday morning, football and volleyball have been moved from the fall to a spring season that will begin sometime from mid-March to mid-May. Boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis were given the green light to compete in the fall.

Football's move from fall to spring came after a 13-5 vote. The regular season will be cut from eight games to six, will have no scrimmages and a postseason plan will be determined at a later time. Keeping football in the fall failed on a 12-6 vote.

Volleyball was switched to spring after an 11-7 vote. The late winter/early spring option originally failed on a split 9-9 vote before being revisited after a vote to start the season as scheduled on Aug. 17 failed, 10-8.

For cross-country, girls swimming and girls tennis, the season will start as scheduled on Aug. 17 and will have a limit of one-to-two events per week per team. Cross-country events will be limited to a three-team max while tennis and swimming will be limited to dual meets.

Boys and girls soccer will follow a similar template, with the season beginning as scheduled on Aug. 17 with one-to-two games per week. There will be no scrimmages and postseason events will be determined at a later date.

Tuesday's decision comes after the MSHSL had to cancel the last two days of the girls basketball tournament and the entire boys state basketball tournaments as well as all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.