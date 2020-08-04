Two nights of roping, riding and wrestling action will hit the Wadena County Fairgrounds Aug. 7 and 8 as Wojo’s Rodeo rolls into town.

Rodeo owners Keith and Dana Wojo are bringing their crew from Greenbush to Wadena for the first time in their first rodeo of the season. But this is not their first rodeo.

Keith said they’ve been in the horse training business for 30 years and this is their 15th year of rodeos. They are thankful to have the chance to put on a show in Wadena this year considering the many cancellations they’ve experienced.

“It was fortunate that they decided they wanted to do it,” Keith said of the Wadena County Fair Board. “He commented that the fact Wadena is having a rodeo points to the boards’ drive to continue to put on events for the community.

Kylene Lehmann of the Wadena County Agricultural Society said they are excited to be able to hold the rodeo on Aug. 7 and 8. The rodeo was one of the main attractions of the county fair, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We always kept in the back of our mind that we would potentially reschedule our grandstand events,” Lehmann said. “That is one of the grandstand events that we rescheduled.”

While the Wojos typically put on 16 rodeos a season, they are down to just three this year thanks to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith said the slower schedule hurts financially, but they have had extra time to catch up on their horse and cow operation in Greenbush.

“We are getting a lot done around the farm,” Keith said.

Like previous rodeos at the Wadena County grandstand, the event will have seating on three sides of the arena allowing for increased seating around the action. The same COVID-19 guidelines as were in place for the enduro series will be in place for the rodeo including increased hand washing stations, and a change to the flow of traffic. Signage will be in place encouraging social distancing.

Lehmann said the COVID-19 preparedness plan is on file and will be available at the concession stands for anyone who has concerns. She said they are asking people who are sick not to attend the event and people are asked to sign a COVID-19 waiver, which is good for one year.

Lehmann said their plan comes from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Board of Commissioners, the Wadena County Sheriff's Department, among other departments in getting ready for their events at the County Fairgrounds.

“We have covered all the bases and did what has been expected of us,” Lehmann said of getting their plans in place for COVID-19.

While other rodeos from past years have had extra focus on bull riding and barrel racing, this one brings a variety of competitors from young to the more experienced. Keith said their rodeos often involve members, but this is an open rodeo where anyone has the opportunity to call in and get a spot in the competition.

This year’s rodeo is a full rodeo featuring events such as Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Breakaway, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping, Jr. Barrels, Jr. Bull Riding, Mini Bronc Riding and Mini Bull Riding, which makes the event fun for people of all ages. With it being an open rodeo, Lehmann said a lot of local names have signed up for the event, which will be fun for the competitors and the fans to see several local faces competing in the event.

“This is more of a full rodeo event that we are offering, so there is more of a variety of events for people that are watching,” Lehmann said. “There are also kid events, which will have some kid competitors, which should be interesting to watch.”

Tickets are available at the grandstand, opening at 5 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $15 and ages 5-and-under are free.

Lehmann said she thinks it's great that they are able to host an event such as this and she feels confident that they have jumped through all the hoops that have been put in place to produce an event such as this one.



