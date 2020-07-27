BURNSVILLE, Minn. — With the health and safety of its member institutions’ communities, the importance of successful institutional campus reopening and the overall well-being of its student-athletes as its top priorities, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition.

For the sports of football and men’s & women’s cross country, the first permissible practice will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the first date of competition scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2.

"We fully support the late start," said Minnesota State Moorhead athletic director Doug Peters. "I believe it gives our student-athletes the safest and most realistic path to completing our competitive seasons."

Updated schedules for football, volleyball and soccer can be found at: NorthernSun.org/2020FallSchedules.



“This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” said NSIC commissioner Erin Lind. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans. At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”



