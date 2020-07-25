Thanks to early morning rain showers, runners didn't have to eat dust in the eighth annual Deer Creek Fire Department's Smokin' Hot 5/10K Race.

Temperatures were fair and the air was thick with humidity in the race that at times draws over 80 runners. This year, organizers said the event was a little more low key but still brought out 36 registers runners plus a devoted crowd of supporters.

Coming out on top was Brandon O'Hara in the 5K with a time of 17:06, followed by Kenny Miller and Kira Sweeney in third among 30 runners.

The 10K race brought six racers. Lucas Hinojos took first with a time of 44:01. Next across the finish line were Frosty Wisnewski, Chelsa Goldberg, Nicole Mursu, Heather Gilreath and Julia Snyder.

Full results can be found at webscorer.com and search DCFD Smokin' Hot 5k & 10k 2020.