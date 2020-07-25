Thanks to early morning rain showers, runners didn't have to eat dust in the eighth annual Deer Creek Fire Department's Smokin' Hot 5/10K Race.
Temperatures were fair and the air was thick with humidity in the race that at times draws over 80 runners. This year, organizers said the event was a little more low key but still brought out 36 registers runners plus a devoted crowd of supporters.
Coming out on top was Brandon O'Hara in the 5K with a time of 17:06, followed by Kenny Miller and Kira Sweeney in third among 30 runners.
Brandon O'Hara rolls out of a wooded area to finish the 5K in first place overall with a time just over 17 minutes.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The 10K race brought six racers. Lucas Hinojos took first with a time of 44:01. Next across the finish line were Frosty Wisnewski, Chelsa Goldberg, Nicole Mursu, Heather Gilreath and Julia Snyder.
Chelsa Goldberg takes an early lead in the 10K race and managed a first place finish among the women, third overall.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Full results can be found at webscorer.com and search DCFD Smokin' Hot 5k & 10k 2020.
Kira Sweeney finished third overall and first among females in the 5K race.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Tanya Collins, sporting red, white and blue, pulled off a fourth place finish overall, and second among the women in the 5K. Following her is Simon Snyder and Deer Creek firefighter Travis Collins.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Katie Collins came in second, just two seconds behind her sister Anna in the 5k race among those age 9 and under.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Lucas Hinojos (left) came out on top in the 10K race, while Frosty Wisnewski rolled in second.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal