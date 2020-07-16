The Minnesota State High School League is in search of solutions for what could be a massive budget shortfall during the 2020-21 school year.

One likely possibility: Asking districts to open their wallets.

The MSHSL planned to have a six-digit budget surplus — originally thought to be $400,000 — for the upcoming school year, but that was before COVID-19 hit. The potential of no state tournaments this fall, and beyond, has flipped that reality upside down. If there are no fall state tournaments, the MSHSL will be facing a $466,000 deficit for the year. If there are no winter tournaments, that deficit balloons to more than $3 million.

That’s what happens when more than 75 percent of your annual revenue — from ticket sales to television contracts to sponsorships — is directly tied to those tournaments.

“That model had worked for more than 100 years,” assistant director Rich Matter said at Tuesday’s MSHSL Board of Directors meeting.

But it’s not built for a pandemic. As many are finding out right now, ticket sales and sponsorships are not guaranteed forms of revenue.

“We need to have more of a steady revenue stream that we can rely on on an annual basis,” Matter said.

Board treasurer Tom Jerome called the heavy reliance on state tournaments “unsustainable and, in many ways, archaic.” That unreliable revenue, in his mind, can’t be leaned on to foot three-quarters of the League’s $9 million annual bill. A more reliable source of revenue is to ask for more money from the members — the schools — themselves. The schools may well be asked to foot the potential $3.2 million deficit this year, and continue to pay more moving forward.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction to the pandemic,” Jerome said. “The pandemic is something I think is forcing this to come out of the shadows and more and more into the light.”

Earlier this year, the board approved raising league membership fees and individual activity fees from $120 to $160 each at the start of the next school year, while also charging schools $1 per student enrolled.

Board member Russ Reetz, the AD at Prior Lake, said those previous changes will eat about $6,000 extra out of his school’s budget. He thinks that’s equitable, considering Prior Lake is one of the largest high schools in the state.

“We’re closer now to paying our fair share,” Reetz said.

But he doesn’t think schools can carry “the full burden” of the extra $3 million.

“I know my budget will not increase with the new format this year,” Reetz said. “I can’t imagine schools are going to line up to start paying more.”

Not when there don’t appear to be increases for school funding coming from the state level. But what choice does the League have? It already has cut staff and MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said there’s a “multiple page list” of reductions that already have taken place. He said the League needs to fund the $5 million worth in programming “or things will look very, very different.”

Board president Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz said most schools pay more to be a part of their individual conferences than they do to be in the League. And some schools are quick to pay up for video streaming services or coaching salaries.

“What we offer here has so much value, and the school districts are the members,” she said. “So I think we have to look for that support, but we also need to communicate what is going on budget-wise.”

On Tuesday, the board approved the formation of a task force to examine the League’s funding formula and communicate the need for change to members.

“The parameters have changed dramatically, and communication is part of the plan, developing that task force that’s going to dig into the details of our revenues and what the level of expenses are likely to be in a variety of scenarios are going to be important,” Martens said. “We’re a member-school organization that’s funded by our member schools and the programs that we offer. That’s what it is. That keeps this organization moving forward. We’ll continue working with our member schools to find the best possible solution to continue the programming forward and the opportunity for our students.”

The MSHSL needs to find a way to balance the budget this year, even if there aren’t any state tournaments. Moving forward, the League aims to have a reserve fund of approximately $4 million, so it can better weather any future situations that play out similarly to this one. Once that’s achieved, it’s likely much of the potential added fees schools may be asked to pay would be funneled back to the schools.

“We would definitely be audited significantly, not only by me, but by our state auditor, so I have all the confidence in the world that we would be giving money back to our membership when it was appropriate,” Matter said.

Board member Mike Domin said the problem is the League needs the money now. One way or another, schools will need to know the League’s resolution as soon as possible so they can act accordingly.

“Are schools going to balk at this? They probably will,” Domin said. “But I do think they’ll see the value.”