Paging Sports is a podcast by sports editors Jason Groth (Perham Focus and Wadena-Pioneer Journal) and Robert Williams (Detroit Lakes Tribune) covering high school and college athletics in northwest Minnesota.

This week's episode returned to Detroit Lakes and the home of Robert Williams.

Topics covered:

Area Town Ball

U19 Baseball

Henning’s Ellie Dague

Perham Baseball Class AA State Academic Champions

Youth Golf: McKenna Mallow, Shelby Busker, Mallory Belka

Kate Smith qualifies for 120th U.S. Women's Amateur

15th Perham Combination Golf Tournament

Pine to Palm Golf Tournament

High school, college, Aussie football