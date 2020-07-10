Paging Sports is a podcast by sports editors Jason Groth (Perham Focus and Wadena-Pioneer Journal) and Robert Williams (Detroit Lakes Tribune) covering high school and college athletics in northwest Minnesota.
This week's episode returned to Detroit Lakes and the home of Robert Williams.
Topics covered:
Area Town Ball
U19 Baseball
Henning’s Ellie Dague
Perham Baseball Class AA State Academic Champions
Youth Golf: McKenna Mallow, Shelby Busker, Mallory Belka
Kate Smith qualifies for 120th U.S. Women's Amateur
15th Perham Combination Golf Tournament
Pine to Palm Golf Tournament
High school, college, Aussie football