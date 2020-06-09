Minnesota is entering a new phase during the Stay Safe Minnesota of the COVID-19 Pandemic, with the opening of gyms and personal fitness centers, which includes the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena.

Wellness Director Eric Robb said there is a lot of excitement, but some apprehension for when they open on June 10.

“People want to get in, whether it will be for fitness, but a lot of people want the social aspect of it,” Robb said. “There is some excitement out there for sure.”

Minnesota is currently in phase I when it comes to gyms and personal fitness centers, which means they can operate at 25 percent of the fire code for the building. Robb said that won’t be an issue for Maslowski.

“We will monitor people. When you come into the facility, you swipe your card and will still do that. If you are a paid member, you will write your name in a logbook,” Robb said. “When you exit, day pass members will write their name as logging out and members will swipe their cards again, which helps us with who is in the facility and at what times.”

The multi-purpose gym, walking track, Pin-Selector Machines, Cardio Equipment, Free Weights/Motion Cage Area, Locker Rooms and Pools will be open during phase I. However, the steam room and sauna will not be open during the time.

Robb stressed social distancing when asked about the differences in opening up during phase I.

“When you come into the center, as many of the doors that we have as possible will be left open, so you don’t have to touch as many doors. Obviously, the front doors you will have to,” Robb said. “There will be hand sanitizer placed throughout the facility. At the fitness center, every other machine will be available or there will be a minimum of six feet apart. Cleansing will be encouraged, not only before you use a machine, but after you get off a machine. We will have a staff person throughout the facility, doing double time of what they were doing before.”

While pools will be open, Robb said they will have a few differences compared to normal operating hours.

“There are a couple of different aspects that we have. For the spa and therapy pools, which are smaller bodies of water, so at any given time while we are staffed, three people can be in the water in the spa and the therapy pool,” Robb said. “In our lap pool, we will have all the divider lanes up. Typically, we just have one there for lap swim. We will have all the divider lanes out and it will be every other lane to do your lap swim. A lot of people think with lap swim, it’s swimming laps. You can do water walking or your own individual type of water aerobics, as long as you are spaced in the pool, that’s fine.”

The Wellness Center is open to the public and to its members during Phase I. During this phase, the staff will have reduced hours. The Wellness Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday-Friday, while being open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

“I ask people to have patience on how we are going about this. Is it exactly where we want to be, no, it’s phase I,” Robb said. “It’s new to everyone. Just have patience and enjoy the facility when we open.”



