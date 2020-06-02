The Wadena-Deer Creek Football Field will have a new addition when the 2020 football season kicks off.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Norm Gallant said they have had troubles with the scoreboard the past few years.

“It’s been a lot of little things, replacing panels, replacing the motherboard, replacing an antenna,” Gallant said. “Scoreboards have a life cycle and ours reached the end of the life cycle. We decided it was time to replace it.”

The current scoreboard has been in place for about 18 seasons. The usual lifespan, according to Gallant, is 15 years for the style of scoreboard they have at the field. Gallant said they definitely got more from their old scoreboard than what they were supposed to get out of it.

Gallant said they had issues with the clock during games towards the end of the fourth quarter during a game one season. He said they had to replace the panel, which involved having someone come to the field to repair it.

Gallant said he could do a lot of the maintenance himself, but when it’s something he can’t repair, it costs about $1,000 to repair after mileage and fees for the technician to come in and repair it.

“When you are spending $1,000 or more a year to fix something, it’s probably time to replace it,” Gallant said.

The football scoreboard was approved by the school’s budget committee with final approval awaiting the school board’s vote on the 2020-21 budget on June 8.

If approved, installation will begin in the middle of July. Gallant said the infrastructure was good, which should make the process even easier.

“It shouldn’t take very long and we were able to save money because all of our infrastructure was good,” Gallant said.

The new scoreboard will be similar to the current scoreboard.

“I don’t think fans will notice a lot of change in with what it looks like or anything like that,” Gallant said. “We are hoping to be able to use it for track and field meets where we can display the winning time or something like that. We didn’t go extravagant. We are at a place right now where we need to make our money go as far as we can. We didn’t look for the video board or anything like that. We wanted a good scoreboard, that is going to represent our school well and that’s what we think we got.”



