It comes as no surprise to see another local player being named to an All-Decade team recently.

First, it was the group of football players and volleyball players at Bemidji State University, now it’s a women's basketball player at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Perham’s Katrina Nordick left her mark on the University of Minnesota-Crookston’s basketball program. She was an All-NSIC Freshman Team Member and UMC Newcomer of the Year during the 2012-13 season.

She followed up her sophomore season by averaging 15.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game to earn All-NSIC Second Team honors.

The numbers and accolades continued to roll in for Nordick during her junior season. She was named to the All-NSIC First Team, averaging 14.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.

In Her senior season, Nordick averaged 17.2 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game, helping the Golden Eagles to an 18-10 record overall. She finished with 21 points in her final game against Sioux Falls in the NSIC Playoffs.

It comes as no surprise that this area is well-represented on these lists. This area has produced several great athletes and continues to produce them.

Another aspect, these great athletes are also great people and are finding ways to give back to the communities or the area that has influenced their careers.

This area has seen several spots turnover in the last few years, but they continue to be filled by quality people looking to work with kids and help the younger generations.

Park Rapids Area, Wadena-DC, Ottertail Central, Perham and Detroit Lakes have had some great hires of late and the future remains bright for this area.

Paging Sports Podcast debuts

A new podcast on area sports was released on May 31 on the websites of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

The project is the brainchild of Robert Williams, Sports editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune, and myself.

Our first guest was Perham Activities Director Erin Anderson and we had the opportunity to chat about being an AD during a Pandemic, area coaches, among other things.

Our second episode will feature Charlie Newland, voice of the Detroit Lakes Lakers on KDLM radio, as we discuss a variety of topics, including the changing landscape of media coverage into the future.

The plan is to continue with a weekly podcast and bring on guests from around the area. This is something that we are looking forward to working on and continue to improve each week.

So continue to check out the websites of the DL Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal for more of the Paging Sports Podcast.







