With area schools holding their graduations, schools found different ways to hold their student-awards ceremonies for the 2019-20 season.

Wadena-Deer Creek announced their awards during a virtual ceremony as well, having the presenters submit clips, introducing their award recipients as well.

Wadena-Deer Creek Activities Director Norm Gallant addressed the class of 2020, commenting on the successes of the Wadena-DC athletic program.

“Your class has gotten it done in the classroom and has helped WDC to some of the best years ever in all of our athletics,” Gallant said. “People don’t always see the work that you do in the weight room and summer workouts, but your class has led the best participation that we have ever had in these programs the past two decades.”

Gallant said the class has set the bar high for future classes at Wadena-Deer Creek. Gallant read off the list of accomplishments for Kennedy Gravelle and Bereket Loer, who were both three-sport athletes with the Wolverines.

“Both of our winners this year have truly had great careers,” Gallant said. “Both are three-sport athletes and leave WDC as some of the most decorated and accomplished athletes in school history.”

Gravelle was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball and a five-year letterwinner in basketball and track and field. She was the captain of the volleyball team for two years, basketball team for three years and served that role for a pair of years with the track and field team.

Gravelle was All-Conference in volleyball and basketball and graduated third in scoring for the basketball team.

Loer was a four-time letterwinner in cross country and basketball, while being a five-time letterwinner in Track and Field. He was a two-year captain for the cross country team, while spending a season each in track and field. He graduated as the second leading scorer in boys basketball history.

On the track, Loer achieved amazing feats, winning two state championships and being a state placewinner eight times.

Gravelle and Loer left their mark on the Wadena-Deer Creek High School in many different ways. They excelled in the classroom and on the athletic field and were great leaders for their teammates and youngsters in the program.

Other award winners include Courtny Warren and Lucas Hinojos, who each received the Fox/Hess Awards. The Jim Roes Student Athlete Awards were given to Warren, Gravelle, Margaret Carlson and Sean Carlson. The Tranby Special Olympics Award was given to Alyssa Heltemes.



