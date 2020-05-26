Verndale's Craig Orlando was awarded the 'Powerade 4 Schools' Scholarship, announced by the Verndale Grocery and Treasures Too, recently.

The announcement stated that Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Coca-Cola Beverages of Duluth directed a portion of its sales of the products Powerade and Powerade Zero back to participating area high schools under a program called "Powerade 4 Schools."

Viking Coca-Cola, along with Rose Bakke of the Wadena County DAC, presented Orlando with a check on May 20 in front of the Verndale store. Orlando will be attending the University of North Dakota in the fall.

Money was collected on all Powerade and Powerade Zero products and sold throughout Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company/Coca-Cola Beverages of Duluth territory and divided into high schools based on percentage of purchases beverages. The program's goal is to encourage active lifestyles through the support of school athletic programs, within the Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company/Coca-Cola Beverages of Duluth franchise territory.