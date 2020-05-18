Last week football took center stage on the Bemidji State University Athletics’ Twitter account and this week, it was volleyball’s turn.

Bemidji State continued with their All-Decade Team and this time another familiar face was recognized for their efforts with the Beavers. Courtney Volkmann was named to the 2010-20 All-Decade Team. The setter/defensive specialist had an exceptional career with the Beavers during 2011-14.

Volkmann built on a strong career at Wadena-Deer Creek where she was the 2010 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year and finished with 4,232 assists, 1,241 digs, 541 kills and 495 ace serves with the Wolverines, including a state championship with the Wolverines.

She finished her career at Bemidji State fifth with 2,579 career assists and was second on the team her senior year with 218 digs on her way to 810 digs for her four-year career with the Beavers.





MSHSL introduces nickname challenge

At a time when people are thirsting for sports, the Minnesota State High School League has come up with a unique little challenge on John Millea’s Twitter Account for 2020. It’s a 64 team/nickname bracket of unique mascots in the state of Minnesota. Perham, which earned the No. 3 seed in the Pork Chop Region has a tough opening round match up. The Yellowjackets will face off against the Cloquet/Bemidji Lumberjacks. Voting for the unique event takes place on Twitter on @MSHSLjohn and voting began on Wednesday for this region. Earlier matchups took place on Monday and Tuesday as well.

It will be an interesting vote for myself on this first round match up. I grew up in Cloquet and wore the Purple and Gold of the Cloquet Lumberjacks, while now covering the Black and Yellow of the Yellowjackets today. I’ll definitely keep my eyes peeled on a potential second round matchup, which if Perham wins, they could face another town I used to live and work in, Grand Rapids. Check out @MSHSLjohn for results as the 2020 Nickname Challenge moves on.

Crossover Classic games announced for Perham

While full schedules have not been announced for the 2020-21 basketball season, the Breakdown Sports’ Crossover Classic released the contests for its third annual event at the Hive in Perham.

Area basketball fans will be treated to some great games, assuming there is a season. The marquee is the Section 8AA boys basketball contest featuring Perham (28-0) and Fergus Falls (25-4). Those two teams were scheduled to play in the 8AA Championship, before COVID-19 shut down the event, along with other sports. The Perham girls will take on Fergus Falls as well, which should be another unique contest.

The third annual event brings in some strong competition, featuring six games throughout the day on Jan. 9. Detroit Lakes will take on Sartell-St. Stephen, Cass Lake-Bena takes on Breckenridge, Pelican Rapids and East Grand Forks, while Parkers Prairie and Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal round out the boys field for this event.

.While there are only two girls games scheduled, both are outstanding matchups. Perham (17-11) faces Section 8AA runners-up Fergus Falls (25-5). The teams combined for 42 wins in 2019.

The other game is even bigger. Pelican Rapids, the two-time defending Section 8AA champions, will be coming off a school record 30-1 season and take on Section 6A champions, the Henning Hornets, fresh off a 29-2 campaign.

Ticket information and the exact game times will be announced at a later date.




