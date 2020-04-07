The new normal has had an impact on everyone in one way or another. The sports world was not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic as well. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a stay-at-home order, which effectively put a halt to the spring sports season in Minnesota.

Wadena-Deer Creek Activities Director Norm Gallant said it just kind of stinks right now as the schools sit in a holding pattern. The Minnesota State High School League announced a suspension of the season and not a cancellation at this time.

“You do this job to watch kids compete, get better and enjoy themselves and we don’t get to do any of that right now,” Gallant said. “It’s kind of depressing in a lot of ways.”

Gallant’s day has changed drastically during this time. He went from scheduling events, making sure games were staffed, checking eligibility and helping coaches manage what they need. Gallant also serves as the Dean of Students with Wadena-Deer Creek so his role has changed a bit there as well. Right now, the main thing is finding the best way to serve the kids.

“It’s completely different. We are trying to figure out how to best serve our kids and make sure homework is getting out and lunches are getting out,” Gallant said. “We are trying to plan what are the best ways to get things delivered. You are still busy, but it’s a different set of circumstances. I haven’t looked at my weather app at all this spring. Spring as an AD is my least favorite season because everything is so dependent on the weather. Usually I get up and am looking at what the next weather system will bring and how much snow is on the ground. Now, I’m looking at what is the best way to get learning packets out to students and how to get them collected. It’s just a totally different focus.”

When it was announced that schools would be shutting down and be forced to go to distance learning, Gallant said athletes were in his office, some in tears, about the upcoming season. The Wolverines have put together some outstanding seasons the past few years in the spring, with the baseball team making deep runs in the Section 8AA Tournament and the track and field teams bringing home medals from the Class A Track and Field Championships.

“This is really hard. I had a student-athlete when it was announced that school was going to be closed in my office just so unsure. They were crying,” Gallant said. “They are so unsettled and for a lot of seniors this is their last chance. What we have been able to do the last few years, particularly in our spring sports, has been so good so kids were looking forward to baseball and track and to just be unsure if they will have an at bat again or throw a shot put, jump a hurdle or play golf. It’s really hard on kids. Our message has been to stay active and we are hoping for the best on this. We are just trying to be as optimistic as we can and try to plan that way as we can.”

Gallant was at a state high school league meeting, just a couple of days prior to the girls state basketball tournament. At that time, he was told the tournament would continue. It was only a couple days later, the girls basketball tournament and the boys basketball tournament was canceled. Gallant said he appreciates the fact they have just suspended the spring sports season and not canceled.

“I’m going to hold out hope that sometime in May we can get things cranked up. I have been doing this for 11 years and have seen a lot of different things. In 2010, we had a tornado and didn’t have any athletic equipment in June, by August we found a way,” Gallant said. “This is a completely different circumstance and in Wadena we have been through a pretty major crisis before and we came out of it. We figured a way and I hope that’s the same with this situation too. I hope we can find a way to make it good for all the kids. That’s why we do this stuff. Our coaches are hurting right now. There were coaches with tears in their eyes when they found out we weren’t having a start to our spring season.”

Gallant is trying to stay hopeful during this time and is encouraging people to stay active as well.

“It stinks for everybody. I do this job because I love kids and I love seeing them have great experiences,” Gallant said. “Every morning I think about these kids that poured their heart and soul into activities and they are not getting that chance. It stinks for everybody, but we have to keep plugging away and do what they ask us to do and something good happens out of this.”



