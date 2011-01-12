A normal day for Tri-County Health Care’s Sarah Maninga used to start around noon and end around 9 p.m. However, that all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Maninga is the athletic trainer with TCHC and works with Wadena-Deer Creek, Menahga and Sebeka.

With the stay-at-home order in place and the COVID-19 pandemic, Maninga is currently not working. She is currently in the labor pool, which means if she is needed she can be called in at any time to help in any capacity.

“I would check into all three schools I work with almost every day depending on what injuries I had at the time,” Maninga said. “This is a time a year, I would have been gearing up for spring sports. Depending on the night, I would either be working a softball, baseball or a track meet at one of the three schools.”

However, all that has been put on hold due to the pandemic. Maninga said one of the things she misses the most are the athletes.

“You never know what to expect from them on a daily basis and I miss their smiling faces and shenanigans,” Maninga said. “Spring sports is definitely my favorite season to work as well. I love getting outside in the sunshine.”

Maninga said she doesn’t have any contact right now with the athletes or coaches and said everyone is in a wait-and-see mode with the spring sports season and what potentially may happen. Maninga said she knows some coaches have suggested daily workouts. Her advice right now for athletes is to stay active in case the season does start after the stay-at-home order is lifted. Maninga stresses if you workout outside to be conscious of social distancing.

“I highly suggest the athletes keep up with those, so that if the spring season starts, they are ready and in shape, so that they aren’t going to get injured right away, especially if we have a compacted season,” Maninga said. “Get outside and use anything and everything imaginable to come up with workouts.”

Maninga said there are many workouts that athletes can do at home if they don’t have weights at home.

“They can do so many body weight exercises and these will help with injury prevention once they get back to competitive sports,” Maninga said. “There are too many to even list but ones I love are squats, lunges, step ups, planks, pushups, elbows to hands, iron cross, the list really is endless.”

Maninga stresses getting outside and moving during this time and highly recommends not to sit in front of the television or playing video games all day.



