Stadium lights across the state of Minnesota lit up on Monday night as part of the BetheLightMN event that gained traction on Twitter.

The original event started in Texas and caught on quickly in Minnesota. Many schools across Minnesota have already participated in the event. However, many of them started the new tradition on April 6. More than 200 schools across Minnesota participated in the event.

The lights at the Wadena-Deer Creek Football Field and Track and Field complex were lit up from 8 p.m. until 8:20 p.m. on April 6. The new movement is honor of the Class of 2020, who may potentially lose their spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just started reading John Millea’s tweets from the high school league and seeing that other schools were doing it and I think it’s a cool idea to give the kids a message of ‘hey we are thinking about you, we are here for ya, and we miss you,’” Wadena-Deer Creek activities director Norm Gallant said to the Brainerd Dispatch. “We have a lot of kids who are hurting. We have a lot of kids who sports are what they look forward to most at school and it makes their experience. I really feel for the seniors right now.”

The lights will continue to be turned on every Monday for the foreseeable future during the COVID-19 pandemic.



