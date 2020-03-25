The Minnesota State High School League continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Office of the Governor. The MSHSL supports the efforts of all students, staff and communities in limiting the spread of COVID-19. The goal of the MSHSL is to be responsive to member schools and keep future participation options open for the spring activity season.

Therefore, effective immediately and continuing until the Governor of Minnesota has lifted his school closure declaration:

All participation in MSHSL spring activities at all member schools is suspended.

Participation includes, but is not limited to, competitions, training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.

Pending a reopening of schools by the Governor, return to participation protocols will be determined and communicated by the MSHSL Board and MSHSL staff.

No decisions regarding the cancellation of spring activities had been made as of March 25.

The suspension of participation includes fine arts activities and athletics and the following events remain suspended indefinitely:

Speech Section and State Tournaments

Music Contests

Visual Arts Competitions and State Festival

MSHSL State Robotics Tournament

MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.



