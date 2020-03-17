The following provides further clarification on what is allowed within spring activity participation limitations for Minnesota State High School League member schools following Emergency Executive Order 20-02 issued on March 15, 2020, by Governor Walz.

Effective between March 18 and March 27, the following direction is provided for MSHSL member schools:

Coaches and Directors May Not:

• Have in-person contact with participants.

• Require or suggest groups of participants to gather.

• Suggest or support “captain’s practices” or “open gyms.”

• Provide evaluations or feedback on participants’ performance. (i.e. require participants to submit video of a skill or performance)

• Require participants to take part in individual workouts or skills training, etc. (i.e. journaling, reporting of time spent, submission of results)

• Place undue influence on participants to take part in any individual workouts or skills training.

Coaches and Directors May:

• Connect with participants via technology (i .e. email, Learning Management System, school approved communication tools).

• Provide optional individual workouts or optional individual skills training via electronic communication.

• Connect with and support participants who are challenged by the changes in their routines and life due to changes caused by COVID-19 limitations and restrictions.

Coaches and Directors Must:

• Include the Activities Administrator on all communication to participants.

School administration at their discretion, may place more restrictive limitations on practice and participation.

As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

Spring sports are officially in season. Therefore, all League rules, policies and bylaws surrounding participation are in effect.



