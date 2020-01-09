Jan. 8

K Team 6-2, B&B Pinheads 4-4, Team Trouble 4-4, Timberlake Hotel 2-6.

High Team Series: K Team 2278. High Team Game: K Team 792. High Individual Men's Series: Dustin Tigges 650, Joe Heltemes 590, Dan Hathaway 530. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 562, Kristen Betts 495, Sheri Tuttle 485.

Sunday Sunset

Jan. 5

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 141-75, Gene's Team 127-89, Arvig 122-94, The Fun Team 118-98, Sundby Trailer Sales 117-99, MN Valley Irrigation 109-107, Hunke's Transfer 102-114, The 5 Pinners 87.5-128.5, Above All 84-132, Star Bank 83.5-132.5.

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 2759. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation/Bootleggers Bar & Grill 964. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Gaudette 711, Gene Captain 682, Ricky Price 678. High Individual Women's Series: Lisa Rudolph 629, Char Sweere 628, Kaitlin Sweere 577.

Monday Early Birds

Jan. 6

Wadena Asphalt 27-5, Keith Waln Heating & Air 19-13, Wadena State Bank 19-13, Star Bank 17-15, Wadena VFW 16-16, Lugert Angus 14-18, MN Valley Irrigation 14-18, Ghost 2-30.

High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air 1730. High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air 614. High Individual Series: Melissa Anderson 534. Wanda Fultz 525, Kaitlin Sweere 525. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 212, Wanda Fultz 211, Melissa Anderson 191.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Jan. 6

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 26-6, KWAD 19-13, RK Plumbing 18.5-13.5, Greimans 12-20, Star Bank 10.5-21.5, Wadena State Bank 10-22.

High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2439. High Team Game: RK Plumbing 875. High Individual Series: Kaitlin Sweere 732, Lisa Rudolph 629, Char Sweere 569. High Individual Games: Kaitlin Sweere 269, Lisa Rudolph 235, Tia Freitag 203.

Thursday Twilight

Jan. 9

Staples Vet Clinic 17-11, Mason Brothers 14-14, Lefty's 13-15, Ted & Gen's 12-16.

High Team Series: Staples Vet 1390. High Team Games: Staples Vet 500. High Individual Series: Betty Klingaman 524, Tia Freitag 506, Marge Harrison 473. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 201, Betty Klingaman 181, Marge Harrison 173.

Thursday City

Jan. 9

Napa 83-31, Insurance Advisers 79-41, Above All 70-50, Ottertail Aggregate 69-51, MN Valley Irrigation 69-51, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 63.5-56.5, Wadena Lanes 58-62, Arvig 54.5-65.5, Central MN Quality 52.5-67.5, Brasel Construction 45.5-74.5, RK Plumbing 44-76, Olson Lawn Service 26-94.

High Team Series: Arvig 3437. High Team Game: Napa 1165. High Individual Series: Josh Olson 714, Joey Price 678, Joe Forys 655.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Jan. 10

Team Trouble 8-4, K Team 8-4, B&B Pinheads 4-8, Timberlake Hotel 4-8

High Team Series: Team Trouble 2392. High Team Game: Team Trouble 809. High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway 689, Gordy Sharp 560, Clay Snyder 506. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 553, Sherye Clancy 536, Kristen Betts 520.